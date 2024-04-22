Antigua and Barbuda in shortage of labour: Plans to import skilled workforce

Antigua and Barbuda has been facing an acute shortage of labour in the market due to which the government decided to import.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda has been facing an acute shortage of labour in the market due to which the government decided to import skilled workforce from other Caribbean countries.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who stated that at least three dozen labourers would be imported from other countries. He said that there is a shortage of construction workers across Antigua and Barbuda and import planning is underway.

Due to the shortage, the development of infrastructure has been halted, and a skilled workforce is needed to help the country with major construction projects. Around 30 to 40 masons and 30 to 40 carpenters are required in the country to start the construction of the several major infrastructural projects.

Prime Minister Browne stated that there is a need to import this number of workers; otherwise, it wouldn’t be possible for the national construction agency to meet the housing demand of the people. He said that the approach is not productive as importing could impact the employment generation opportunities for the locals, but there is no other way out of the current situation.

Antigua and Barbuda has decided to employ the workforce from across the region, which will include countries such as the Dominican Republic and even Mexico, as per the requirement. PM Browne asserted that the government would give priority to the individuals from CARICOM, but there is also a chance that they might have to go elsewhere to find skilled workers.

The Housing sector has been given paramount importance by the government of Antigua and Barbuda, as PM Browne mentioned that the affordable and accessible houses are part of their developmental agenda. He said that the houses are a basic need of people and to fulfill the demand, the government would choice the importing approach so that everyone could live in their own home.

Netizens also reacted to the situation and stated that the government must have responded to the situation instantly as the workers from outside could harm the job opportunity landscape for locals which is not good.

Another added that, however, there was no other option, so the government decided to employ workers from across the region and the world.