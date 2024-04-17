Antigua and Barbuda: Deep Water Harbour Port to turn into transshipment hub

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to expand Deep Water Harbour Port and turn it into a transshipment hub to enhance the cruising activities.

Port Manager Darwin Telemaque shared insights and details on the project which will be helpful in enhancing the porting service of Antigua and Barbuda. Through this hub, the passengers and the people will also be able to coordinate closely with the Comptroller’s office.

Telemaque and his team have been planning and working to determine the roles of agents at the terminal which will be distinct from the warehouse and align with global practices. Through the project, the activities of the operation of the cruise ships will also be enhanced.

The project is also aimed at providing 24-hour service to the people through its fully operational opening, which will be the crucial aspect for the accommodation of the large chunk of the passengers. The event will also be helpful in increasing demand and providing them with exceptional offerings.

The transshipment hub will also be taken as a significant project for doubling the capacity for Tropical Shipping in the month of May. It will also assist the government to enhance the arrangements for other vessels.

Antigua and Barbuda is known as one of the favourable destinations for the cruise industry across the Caribbean due to its offerings and other services. Several big cruise liners such as Royal Caribbean, Sea Dream, Disney, Voyager, and others have been docked at its different ports in this cruise season, bringing more than 1,00,000 passengers.

The docking of five to six cruise ships in one day has also emerged as the turning point in the cruise season 2023/2024, which has also enhanced the tourism economy of Antigua and Barbuda.

Earlier, the government also announced its plans to open a new terminal that will accommodate the processing of the seamless cruise passenger. It has also been termed as a significant step in uplifting cruise tourism, further enhancing the efforts in economic diversification.