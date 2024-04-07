American Airlines to expand services to Dominica from three weekly to daily flights  

Dominica is all set to benefit from the resumption of daily flights with American Airlines from Miami this upcoming summer and winter season.

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica is all set to benefit from the resumption of daily flights with American Airlines from Miami this upcoming summer and winter season. The significant expansion results from discussion at the Routes Americas’ 2024 and is expected to further improve economic growth.

Following a successful dialogue at the event in Bogota Colombia, the Ministry of Tourism is pleased to announce that American Airlines will be resuming its daily service on the Miami to Dominica route for both the summer and winter seasons of 2024.

This expansion is driven by market demand and customer input, aims to provide an enhanced travel experience with greater convenience and flexibility. The service is also expected to bring significant benefits to hoteliers, fostering a more enhanced tourism economy.

Through the service, the number of visitors will be increased and the occupancy rates from the United States market will also be enhanced, as per the ministry.

The summer service will be expanded from three weekly flights to daily flights between Miami International Airport and Douglas Charles Airport, starting from June 5 to August 5, 2024. As part of the winter season, the service will be operated from November 5 to March 31, 2025.

The Communications and Public Relations Specialist of Discover Dominica Authority, Monelle Alexis, shared greater details about the expansion and its projected impact on the travel destination.

“American Airlines will expand its service from three weekly flights to daily flights and the enhancement in flight frequency will afford passengers a wider array of travel options significantly reducing lay over times and offering more desirable departure schedules,” she added.

In addition, the expansion is expected to have far-reaching positive effects due to the influence of tourism on other economic sectors.

Alexis cited, ”The introduction of daily flights during the winter seasons is especially beneficial to hoteliers and the broader Hospitality sector in Dominica. This strategic move is expected to drive increased tourism during this peak period supporting the local economy by boosting local bookings and stimulating growth in related service Industries.”

The expansion also marked Dominica’s commitment to foster strategic partnerships in creating sustainable opportunities for air access.

Notably, American Airlines kicked off its non-stop service for the first time between Miami and Dominica is 2021, aiming to enhance its footprints in the destination which is the home to lush rainforests, boiling lake and hiking trail.

Now, the airline showcased its confidence in Dominica and decided to foster its horizons in the Caribbean region with this enhancement.

American Airlines’ expansion will also boost the local economy by benefiting the taxi drivers, tour guides and other small business holders.