Aircraft crashed into water at Turks and Caicos, 2 rescued

An aircraft that departed from the United States landed on the water around 11 miles from Northwest Point, Providenciales, causing the search operation of the passenger

Turks and Caicos: An aircraft that departed from the United States landed on the water around 11 miles from Northwest Point, Providenciales, causing the search operation of the passenger. Due to the engine failure, the flight crashed landing on the water at Turks and Caicos, and the reports of the incident were received by Air Tower.

Following the incident, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force started the rescue operation with the help of the Strategic Coordinating Group with representation from the RT and CIPF, the TCI Civil Aviation Authority, the Airport Authority, and the Department of Disaster Management and Emergencies.

The incident was confirmed by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force and outlined that two people have been rescued by the officials so far. Two occupants who were present in an aircraft were rescued around 3: 28 pm on Saturday with an extensive sea search around Providenciales. Two people were identified as males and were rushed to the hospital for immediate attention.

The rescue agencies were activated by the government of Turks and Caicos to coordinate the search and rescue. The group worked closely with partners from OpBat and they received confirmation that two occupants were rescued after three hours of the crash by the helicopter sent by the United States Coast Guard.

The victims were further taken back to the shores of the Providenciales. Acting Assitant Commissioner of Police Mat Newton added that the rescue operation turned out to be successful due to teamwork and efficient coordination.

He lauded the support of the national and international partners and stated that their efforts saved two lives which is the great thing in the world. With the full support from the US partners and the local marine community, the authorities were able to secure the lives of two occupants.

The investigation has been launched by the authorities in close liaison with the Civil Aviation Authority.