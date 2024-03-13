Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force detains 140 illegal migrants

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) intercepted and detained one hundred and forty irregular migrants attempting to enter Turks and Caicos on Monday morning.

According to reports received from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF), the migrants who have been intercepted include men, women and children, all of whom are said to hail from Haiti.

Mat Newton, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Specialist Tactical Operations), issued the following statement, “The illegal sloop carried 121 males (two minors included) and 19 females (two minors included). The irregular migrants were brought ashore to Providenciales for processing by the Immigration Task Force.”

“The RTCIPF remains committed to working alongside our regional and international partners to dismantle these operations run by unscrupulous individuals. I am grateful to the crew of the HMBS LL Smith for their diligence and professionalism in executing [yesterday’s] interception as we continue to partner in protecting our territorial waters and Border.”

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) has also advised any individual who has relevant information regarding illegal migration and human smuggling to help the authorities clamp down on these operations by contacting them via 911, the Serious Crime Unit at 231-1842 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.

The authorities recognize that human smuggling and illegal migration are serious issues in the region and must be addressed, especially considering the security requirements of the territory’s own populace.

The region has also been known to struggle with containing such operations, which is why it is commendable that the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) has shown the capacity and willingness to tackle the problem.

Another issue which needs to be addressed is deciding upon the appropriate manner in which to deal with the individuals that have been detained. The fact of the matter is that their presence in Turks and Caicos places undue stress on the resources available to the authorities, which can have an effect on the daily functions of essential organisations and services such as the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF), amongst others.