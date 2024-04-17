8th baby added to list of deaths due to bacterial infection at Port-of-Spain General Hospital

An eighth baby has been added to the list of the seven babies who lost their lives due to the outbreak of the bacterial infection in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of POSGH.

Trinidad and Tobago: An eighth baby has been added to the list of the seven babies who lost their lives due to the outbreak of the bacterial infection in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of POSGH. The information was revealed by lawyers representing seven families who had filed lawsuits against the hospital.

As per the reports, the death of the baby was reported a few weeks before the bacterial infection incident on March 16. The incident of the death of the seven babies alarmed the mother, Nandarine Nathoo, who initially believed that her baby’s death was not questionable. However, the recent incident has made her come forward and raised questions over the management of the hospital.

She added that upon hearing the news about these babies, she has now grown concerned regarding the death of her baby which is also questionable. However, the doctors did not add any issues with the baby besides his premature birth until March 4.

After some days, the parents of the babies were told that their child had succumbed to the bacterial infection in his blood and was also under treatment with antibiotics. Firstly, the doctors at the hospital provided positive reports about the baby’s health, stating that he is in stable condition.

However, some days later, they were informed about the growing infection in the body of the baby, outlining the need for a blood transfusion. The parents of the baby also asked about the bacteria, to which doctors responded that this is normal for premature babies and that they were conducting tests to figure out the complications.

A blood transfusion was also performed on the child on March 15, after which doctors signaled a positive outcome, citing that the condition of the baby was stable and normal. A day after that, the condition of the baby started deteriorating, causing swelling and bruising of the hands, feet, face, and forehead of the baby.

Several hours later, the parents were informed that their son had died due to the infection, leaving the couple devastated, who earlier had a miscarriage. Her mother stated that it was their first child and they made every efforts to save him, due to which they are now in rage.

Further, the mother also decided to demand answers about the death of her child along with those seven families who filed a lawsuit against the unit. The families of the seven babies claimed that the deaths of their child happened due to the negligent behavior showcased by the hospital in protecting them from the infection.