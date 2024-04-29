23-year-old man died in Tapakuma fatal accident.

23-year-old man lost his life in a fatal accident while riding his motorbike along the road on the Tapakuma Trail on Sunday 28 April.

Guyana: A 23-year-old man lost his life in a fatal accident with his motorbike riding along the road on the Tapakuma Trail, Region 2. The incident of death was recorded in the early dark of Sunday 28 April, around 01:00 am, while he was riding with his brother on the way.

The victim man who was found dead after the fatal accident on Tapakuma Trail was identified with the name of Chris Ramchan as per the documents. The deceased victim belonged to a resident in the region of Tapakuma Lake, a locality of Guyana in the northern part of the nation along the coast.

As per the reports, the incident of the Tapakuma fatal accident was observed by the brother of the deceased man, who was travelling along the roadway with him. it is said the victim and his brother were riding their separate motorbikes when the life-taking act took place on the day.

It is mentioned that during the time, while both brothers were heading ahead on their way with their motorbikes, the victim was moving ahead of his brother. Suddenly, the victim collided with a tree along the way which caused the fatal accident and he fell onto the trail.

In the statement, the brother of the victim stated that he was spotting the man ahead of him from some distance away with the tail lights of his bike in the dark. Suddenly, he observed that the bike was missing as the trail light got disappeared.

Straight after, the brother tried to look for the reason and found the victim lying on the trail along with his motorcycle after meeting with the accident. The victim had several injuries due to the collision and was in critical condition. It is assumed that the victim met with the fatal accident of Tapakuma due to the darkness on the route.

Subsequently, the injured victim of the Tapakuma accident incident was assisted by his brother and was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital for treatment under medical attention. In the hospital, the victim, Chris Ramchan, was attended by the medical staff on duty who examined his condition.

The victim was not able to overcome his wounds from the accident and lost his life, after which he was declared dead officially in the hospital. The police department was informed about the act of fatal accident in Tapakuma, in response to which the assigned officers from the Police in Regional Division #2 took charge.

The investigation officers started the investigation and took the scene of the incident under control to collect clues. The statement of the brother was recorded as the witness of the fatal accident. The dead body of the victim was transferred to the Suddie Hospital mortuary till the proceedings of post-mortem examination, while the investigation is ongoing.