17-year-old allegedly stabbed by two Venezuelans in Guyana

Guyana: A 17-year-old teenager was allegedly stabbed by two Venezuelan nationals on April 28, 2024, at the Miami Club, located in Kitty. He was also a citizen of Venezuela but resided in Durban Street, Georgetown.

The victim named Sairo Flores stated that he was at the club drinking all night with friends on April 27. The following morning, at around 07:00hr, the young man said that he was allegedly confronted by the two suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Jhon Jairo Marquez, 19, and a 17-year-old.

According to Flores, he exited the club and was about to collect his car when the two suspects confronted him and reportedly asked him if he was the owner of the motorcar. The victim said he responded positively.

As a result, he was allegedly told by the 19- and 17-year-olds to move his car or they would kill him. The victim said that after being threatened by the two suspects, he went back into the club to alert his friends who were still in the club.

The man said he then tried to leave the club to go home, but the 17-year-old allegedly whipped out a knife and stabbed him several times in the chest.

The victim claimed that after he was stabbed, the 17-year-old allegedly told him that the 19-year-old allegedly instructed him to stab him.

Flores claimed that he did not know the two suspects and had never seen them before.

After the stabbing, he was rushed to the hospital, treated, and admitted. He was recently discharged from the hospital and was given the identities of the two suspects by eyewitnesses.

In the situation, the relations between the two countries have been further raising concerns as the crime incidents have been garnering the attention of the tourists as well. People commented and stated,” That’s what the Venezuelans coming in our country an jus giving we more headaches than we already have somebody.”