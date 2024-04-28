Guyana: Female cop brutally assaulted by her boyfriend, suffers miscarriages

A 27-year-old female police officer has been brutally assaulted and abused by her partner on multiple occasions in Guyana

Guyana: A 27-year-old female police officer has been brutally assaulted and abused by her partner on multiple occasions in Guyana. Due to the physical assault, the victim has suffered from several miscarriages as the officer was beaten by her boyfriend.

A 27-year-old female police officer, identified only as Breanna ended her relationship with her partner only identified as Brad after he abused her on several occasions.

The incident was revealed by her relatives with the permission of the woman and caused havoc across social media. In addition to that, the video which was posted by a woman destroying her own car, which was given to her partner to use has surfaced on social media.

The woman was also accused of stealing money and jewelry. However, relatives of the woman said Breanna did not take what did not belong to her. In fact, relatives said that the woman was the one who worked and provided for Brad, everything he had belonged to the victim.

According to Breanna’s relatives, she is currently two months pregnant. The victim ended the relationship with Brad after he beat her on multiple occasions, causing her to have several miscarriages.

The man also refused to get a job. The man was described as a manipulative and possessive individual and a liar that would often play the victim whenever the woman tries to seek help to get out of the relationship.

One of the woman’s sisters shared video evidence with this publication, which showed the man armed with a cutlass. The victim was seen sitting in a chair when Brad went up to her with the cutlass and began verbally assaulting her and even threatened to hack her to death.

The police were alerted, and the woman ended the relationship with Brad since she fears he would make good on his threats.

As it relates to the video that was posted of the woman destroying her own car, her relatives disclosed that the woman was frustrated over what Brad had done to her and told persons about her. As a result, the woman damaged her own car. She also owned another vehicle in Guyana.