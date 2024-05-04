15 road deaths reported for April 2024 in Guyana: Reports

A total of 15 road deaths have been reported for April 2024, with the death toll for 2024 stood at 59 cases in Guyana.

Guyana: A total of 15 road deaths have been reported for April 2024, with the death toll for 2024 stood at 59 cases in Guyana. As per the reports, the month of April came to an end, and some 15 people lost their lives on the road as a result of motor vehicle accidents and incidents.

This is an increase of 3 road deaths from March, 2024 taking the total to 59 for the year so far. Data from the Guyana Police Force showed that from January 1 to August 28, 2023, a total of 109 people lost their lives in 91 accidents.

Based on observations and information from the GPF Traffic Department, the majority of the fatal accidents occurred during the night.

Speeding/drunk driving accounts for the majority of the deaths, while some people died due to a lack of caution on the roadways. However, President Irfaan Ali added that new laws and measures will be implemented this year to curb the crime rate.

He said,”I intend to have a national conversation on this in the coming days. Out of that conversation, new laws, regulations, measures, and technology will be implemented to stop the carnage on our roads.” He reiterated that the carnage on the roads will be met with a robust road safety and traffic management plan in 2024.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn also added that the concerns have also been raised, but the government will implement effective measures. He added, “We are concerned about inconsistencies, aberrations in the way people behave. We have been requiring, demanding more to be done in respect of speeding, drunk driving, impaired driving, whether its drugs or cellphone use.”

He committed to ensuring that this issue would be addressed in a comprehensive way.

Those who died last month are;