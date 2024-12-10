Baby Abbie: Snatched baby of 90s dies untimely, husband shares heartfelt note

According to the reports Abbie was suffering from the tumor since last four years.

Baby Abbie, the famous kids of 90s who was snatched from her cot in a hospital in Nottingham had died due to tumor, this Sunday.



According to the reports Abbie was suffering from the tumor since last four years. The information of her death was shared by Baby Abbie’s husband Karl Sundgren through his social media account.

Sundgren wrote, "Our beautiful Abbie peacefully passed away yesterday, surrounded by loved ones. She fought so hard with so much strength and grace for over 4 years and can finally rest. We will be celebrating her life on Saturday 14 December from 2pm at the Sundgren house in Whenuapai. Please feel free to join us. Abbie was so strong, and her infectious smile will forever remain in our hearts."

Notably, Abbie was picked out of her hospital cot back in 1994, just after 3 hours of her birth. The incident was headlined in every famous publication of the time as her mother's statement caught attention of every publication.

Abbie’s mother asked for help from the police officials and released a public statement, “whoever has taken our baby, please return her back.”

As the police investigation, it was found that Abbie was picked up by a nurse at the hospital who worked in the dental unit.

Julie Kelley, the nurse returned the baby after 16 days and when she was questioned about the incident she said that she did all this in order to secure his relation with his boyfriend whom he told she is pregnant with his baby.

Kelley was then sentenced to prison for three years and was charged for faking her pregnancy.

Abbie was notably a optimistic personality who always used to find good in every situation. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2021, to which she said that she will look to the positive side as it makes her feel better. Ultimately she died this Sunday after fours years struggling with the disease.

A user named dawn ashton, following the news of Abbie’s death got viral remembered the time when the baby girl was picked out in the hospital.

“So sad .I was in hospital at the qmc when this happened and policeman were all over the wards when this happened but us patients weren't told what was happening. It's always stuck in my mind. Rip young lady,” the user wrote.

Another user also remembered the incident, where he called out that she had a baby looking similar to

Abbie, a few days after her birth and was suspicious if authorities will question her as well. “I has my first born, a son, a few days prior to Abbie being born, whom also had white blonde hair. When the police stated the kidnapper may be dressing Abbie as a boy and look for the white blonde hair, I had several comments such as "oh look at this newborn with such blonde hair" but no-one actually challenged me, which i wouldn't have minded given the circumstances. Ironically i also lived in Wollaton where Abbie was found. Just so glad she was reunited with her parents. Go beyond the stars now young lady,” she wrote