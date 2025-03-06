Florida thief swallows $500K diamond earrings before arrest, police confirm

Glider, notably lied to the employees that he is a professional athlete, which made the employees show him several highly valued pieces of jewellery.

A thief in Florida swallowed stolen Diamond Earrings which costed more than half a million dollars, just moments before police took him into custody last week. The police officials stated that the man accused was 32-year-old Jaythan Gilder who lied to Tiffany and Co. employees in one of their Florida stores and flew away after stealing the earrings.

Glider, notably lied to the employees that he is a professional athlete, which made the employees show him several highly valued pieces of jewellery. Glider then stole the earrings and ran immediately out of the store.

Glider was then caught up later that day by police officers and they saw, Glider swallowing several objects, which were believed to be stolen earrings. Glider attempted to steal two pairs of earrings and a ring, however the ring supposedly dropped as he flew the store.

Police officials also released an X-Ray, showing an individual’s abdomen with a foreign object inside. The police officials have not yet stated that if they had retrieved the jewellery. However, they shed light that Glider has also stolen from Tiffany and Co before in 2022 from their store in Texas.

There are 48 other warrants for his arrest in nearby Colorado as well. The authorities have charged Glider with robbery with a mask and grand theft in first degree, involving stolen goods valued at more than $100,000.

Reacting to the news on social media, netizens pointed out their concern as one of them named Bill Noble wrote, “Don't, allow him to pass these out, keep him incarcerated, gives a new perspective on "Breakfast at Tiffany's"!!”

Another user named Max Santiego wrote, “Anytime you go to a store you want to try the product before buying. The problem in this case is he wanted to taste it and forgot to pay.”

“He's going to need deep colonoscopy for that and disinfectant Lysol for those earrings,” wrote another user named Aisha Charmalique on Facebook.