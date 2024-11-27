‘Fire Carrie and Bring Mark’ DWTS fans hailed after Carrie’s brutal remarks at finals

The users on social media have come together against the judge’s remarks, calling that she should immediately be replaced with Mark Ballas, a professional dancer and choreographer of DWTS.

Judge Carrie Ann Inab is facing severe criticism on social media, after her harsh remarks over Joey and Jenna’s performance at Dancing with the stars (DWTS) finals.

The users on social media have come together against the judge’s remarks, calling that she should immediately be replaced with Mark Ballas, a professional dancer and choreographer of DWTS.

Joey and Jenna who won the title of Dancing with The Stars, 33rd season are being highly applauded by fans on internet. Whereas, the judge stated that the performance was not up to the mark for finale, highlighting that the addition of rackets into the performance was distracting.

These remarks from the judge have created a buzz over internet where users are trolling her by calling Carrie a ‘Blind Woman’. Many others have called Carrie to be fired and Mark Ballas to come to the judge table.

A social media user deliberately wrote that Carrie’s Comments at DWTS were brutal, “Time to fire Carrie and bring Mark to the judge table. I loved Joey throughout the season, but the way she critiqued was brutal. She has been weird all the season. Time to go Carrie.”

Mark Ballas has won the title of Dancing with the Stars three times over the years. The dancer and choreographer has also been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his outstanding choreography in the dancing series 2011 edition.

His dedication to dance and his professionalism has landed him a fan favourite spot, who now are backing up for him to be a judge at the show.

While Carrie Ann is being brutally trolled over social media, some users have stood by her side stating their opinions and supporting Carrie’s decision at the finale round.

A user named Nikki Weiss expressed an unbiased and straight opinion on Facebook as she discussed both sides of the incident.

“I loved how they focused on things that made Joey feel like Joey. That was so important. I DO agree with Carrie Ann that the racquets just gave us something else to focus on so I lost Joey because I focused on those angles but it was still a great dance and WOW, what a season! Awesome job, Joey,” she wrote.

Another user stated that the performance was ‘underwhelming’ and he completely agrees with Carrie Ann’s statements. The comment is now getting attention among users with 206 likes and more than 30 replies.

The users are strongly supporting the views of the user, while highlighting that the performance lacked creativity.

Joey and Jenna’s performance made them stand out as the winner, despite the criticism they faced by the judge. The duo performed at ‘Canned Heat’ by District 78 featuring Jake Simpson during the finals of the DWTS show, and brought the ultimate trophy home.