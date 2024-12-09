Guns N’ Roses builds anticipation for 2025 concerts, announces dates

9th of December 2024

Guns N’ Roses, the famous Rock Band has announced the dates for their scheduled concerts in next year, which has sparked a lot of excitement over social media.  

The Rock Band which originated in Los Angeles, excels in Hard Rock and Heavy Metal genres. They will be performing live in several locations including Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena and more.  

The band will perform at the following locations from May 23rd to July 31st. 

  • 23 May - Riyadh, SA 
  • 27 May - Abu Dhabi, UAE 
  • 30 May - Shkeveville, DE 
  • 02 Jun - Istanbul, TR 
  • 06 Jun - Coimbra, PT 
  • 09 Jun - Barcelona, ES 
  • 12 Jun - Florence, IT 
  • 15 Jun - Hradec Kralove, CZ 
  • 18 Jun - Dusseldorf, DE 
  • 20 Jun - Munich, DE 
  • 23 Jun - Birmingham, UK 
  • 26 Jun - London, UK 
  • 29 Jun - Aarhus, DK 
  • 02 Jul - Trondheim, NO 
  • 04 Jul - Stockholm, SE 
  • 07 Jul - Tampere, FI 
  • 10 Jul - Kaunas, LT 
  • 12 Jul - Warsaw, PL 
  • 15 Jul - Budapest, HU 
  • 18 Jul - Belgrade, RS 
  • 21 Jul - Sofia, BG 
  • 24 Jul - Vienna, AT 
  • 28 Jul - Luxembourg City, LU 
  • 31 Jul - Wacken, DE 

As the dates were announced by the band, the excitement among the fans rose relentlessly as they express their excitement over attending the concert they were waiting for.  

A fan on social media said, “I have seen them twice but want to go again with my 11 year old son who loves the band and rock. Waiting for tickets to open up.” 

Another user on social media said, “Finally, I was waiting for this moment since a long. Excited to see you all perform live.” 

Notably, the tickets to the concert will go live on Friday 9:00 am, however the pre sale of the ticket will start from tomorrow at 9:00 am. As the tickets go live, fans are advised to create their accounts prior so they save time while booking the tickets.  

The checkout and payment details should also be verified in order to be eligible for an easy and quick booking.

