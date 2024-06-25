WINAir launches new four weekly flights between St Maarten and Curacao

The new weekly flights have been announced by WINAir between St Maarten and Curacao on Friday

Caribbean: The new weekly flights have been announced by WINAir between St Maarten and Curacao on Friday. The flights have been added to cater to the demand of the route among the passengers which is on the rise due to the beauty of these island nations.

The new flights will start their operations on July 1, 2024, with regular service, aiming to enhance regional connectivity through its new route. Notably, WINAir also announced the flights that will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, besides the regular daily flights of the airline on the route.

The schedule of the flights has also been announced, outlining that the regular flight from St Maarten will depart at 8: 30 and arrive at Curacao at 10: 55 on Monday. For Tuesday, the flight will depart at 12: 20 and arrive at 14: 55.

From St Maarten to Curacao, the flight on Wednesday will depart at 14: 50 and arrive at 17: 20 on Thursday and Friday, the flight will depart at 8: 30 and arrive at 10: 55. On the other hand, from Saturday and Sunday, the flight will depart at 14: 50 and arrive at 17: 20.

On the route from Curacao to St Maarten, the flight will depart at 13: 45 and arrive at 16: 05 on Monday, and Friday. Further, on Thursday, the flight will depart at 13: 35 and 15: 55, providing direct access to the islands.

For Tuesday, the flight will depart at 15: 35 and arrive at 18: 05, enhancing regional connectivity. On the other hand, for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, the flight will depart at 18: 00 and arrive at 20: 30.

WINAir’s director of operations- Edwin Hodeg expressed pleasure and added that the additional flights will cater to the demand for flights this vacation season. He also extended gratitude to the islands for their exceptional offerings and prompt decision-making.

The price of the tickets for one way from Curacao to St Maarten will start at $197 and the round-trip ticket will cost at $259.