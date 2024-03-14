WINAIR to launch direct flights to Martinique, connecting Dominica on April 1

WINAIR is all set to connect travellers with Dominica on April 1, 2024, through the introduction of direct flights to Martinique.

Dominica: WINAIR is all set to connect travellers with Dominica on April 1, 2024, through the introduction of direct flights to Martinique. Through this service, the airline will enhance its connection through the regions of St Maarten and Dominica.

The aim of the introduction of direct flights between Martinique, St Maarten and Dominica is to enhance the connection with business as well as marketing opportunities. The regional airline- WINAIR has been working to foster its network across the Caribbean region.

The schedule for the service of flights has also been revealed which includes:

The first flight will fly from St Marten to Martinique on Wednesdays and Sundays. The flight will depart from St Maarten at 4:30 pm and connect Dominica at 6:15 pm. The second flight will fly from Dominica to Martinique and from Martinique to St Maarten on Thursdays and Mondays.

The announcement comes shortly after WINAIR’s recent launch of flights to Nevis which is scheduled to start on March 15, 2024. The airline will provide direct service to Nevis Island, enhancing the connection between different Caribbean countries.

In addition to that, Martinique turned out to be the second destination of WINAIR which received its direct non-stop service, reaffirming the enhanced regional connectivity. The service would enhance the horizons of the airline across the region.

Passengers departing from Martinique will now get direct access to numerous destinations through Princess Juliana International Airport in St Maarten. The expansion of the network will open new business opportunities and travel options for visitors from across the globe.

The airline will enhance its service to countries such as St Barths, Antigua, St Kitts, the British Virgin Islands and numerous cities across the United States and Canada. The service will facilitate seamless same-day travel options.

Hans van de Velde, chief executive officer (CEO) of WINAIR expressed pleasure and said that the service of the flight will enhance the connection with new routes. It would directly benefit the travellers from the French territories with St Martin and St Barths.

The airline recently introduced the new and modern ATR aircraft to ensure the smooth and comfortable journey of the travellers, connecting three French destinations.