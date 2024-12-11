West Indies secures 2-0 lead against Bangladesh, one win left for series victory

With one more victory, the West Indies team would win the ODI series against Bangladesh and enhance its ranking.

West Indies: A two-victory lead was secured by West Indies against Bangladesh in the ongoing ODI home series on Tuesday at Warner Park Sports Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis. While defeating the latter team, the Windies won the match by 7 wickets with 79 balls left.

With one more victory, the West Indies team would win the ODI series against Bangladesh and enhance its ranking. The match started with the toss which was won by Windies who decided to bowl first in St Kitts and Nevis.

The tight and restrictive bowling attack of Windies made difficult for Bangladesh to put a satisfactory score on the board. The team lost all their wickets in 46 overs while giving a target of 228 runs as they made 227 runs in their batting innings.

However, the bowling attack of Bangladesh was not restrictive as Brandon King and Evin Lewis showcased a classic partnership on Warner Park. Despite the early fall of three wickets, King provided momentum to the team and played a match-winning knock of 82 runs off 76 deliveries.

He was well supported by Evin Lewis who fell short of one run to score his half-century as he played a knock of 49 runs off 62 deliveries. Keacy Carty also supported the team and made 45 runs off 47 balls to win the match in just 37 overs.

Jayden Seales from Windies shone on the field as he took four wickets in his nine overs spell with 22 runs. He was also awarded with “Player of the Match” after the match for taking crucial wickets against Bangladesh.

Seales was supported by Gudakesh Motie who took two wickets in his 10 overs spell with 36 runs and Roston Chase from West Indies took one wicket in his four-overs spell with 18 runs.

Now, the third match of the ODI series is scheduled to be held on Thursday at St Kitts and Nevis. The home series between the two teams started with two test matches, which remained a draw as both teams won one each.

The T20 series will kick off on Monday, December 16, 2024, featuring three matches.