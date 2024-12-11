West Indies secures 2-0 lead against Bangladesh, one win left for series victory

With one more victory, the West Indies team would win the ODI series against Bangladesh and enhance its ranking.

11th of December 2024

West Indies: A two-victory lead was secured by West Indies against Bangladesh in the ongoing ODI home series on Tuesday at Warner Park Sports Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis. While defeating the latter team, the Windies won the match by 7 wickets with 79 balls left. 

With one more victory, the West Indies team would win the ODI series against Bangladesh and enhance its ranking. The match started with the toss which was won by Windies who decided to bowl first in St Kitts and Nevis. 

The tight and restrictive bowling attack of Windies made difficult for Bangladesh to put a satisfactory score on the board. The team lost all their wickets in 46 overs while giving a target of 228 runs as they made 227 runs in their batting innings. 

However, the bowling attack of Bangladesh was not restrictive as Brandon King and Evin Lewis showcased a classic partnership on Warner Park. Despite the early fall of three wickets, King provided momentum to the team and played a match-winning knock of 82 runs off 76 deliveries. 

He was well supported by Evin Lewis who fell short of one run to score his half-century as he played a knock of 49 runs off 62 deliveries. Keacy Carty also supported the team and made 45 runs off 47 balls to win the match in just 37 overs. 

Jayden Seales from Windies shone on the field as he took four wickets in his nine overs spell with 22 runs. He was also awarded with “Player of the Match” after the match for taking crucial wickets against Bangladesh. 

Seales was supported by Gudakesh Motie who took two wickets in his 10 overs spell with 36 runs and Roston Chase from West Indies took one wicket in his four-overs spell with 18 runs. 

Now, the third match of the ODI series is scheduled to be held on Thursday at St Kitts and Nevis. The home series between the two teams started with two test matches, which remained a draw as both teams won one each. 

The T20 series will kick off on Monday, December 16, 2024, featuring three matches. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Sensations Restaurant and Bar
News

New Sensations Restaurant and Bar officially opens in Nevis 

Wednesday, 11th Dec 2024

Guyana: 39 individuals win ticket to ICC T20 World Cup through “Catch the Ball” game
News

Guyana: 39 individuals win ticket to ICC T20 World Cup through “Catch the...

Wednesday, 11th Dec 2024

Trinidad to host several events and activities to observe Mother's Day weekend
News

Trinidad to host several events and activities to observe Mother’s Day we...

Wednesday, 11th Dec 2024

LIAT 2020 to start commercial flights in June, acquires 120-passenger aircraft
News

LIAT 2020 to start commercial flights in June, acquires 120-passenger air...

Wednesday, 11th Dec 2024

International Airport Project Update: Work on Runway 15 progressing rapidly in Dominica
News

International Airport Project Update: Work on Runway 15 progressing rapid...

Wednesday, 11th Dec 2024

Barbados: Pirates Swimming Club wins 55 medals in RHAC Swim Meet
Caribbean

Barbados: Pirates Swimming Club wins 55 medals in RHAC Swim Meet

Wednesday, 11th Dec 2024

Saint Lucia

Olympic gold medallist Julien Alfred receives US$154,600 in Prize money

Wednesday, 11th Dec 2024

Saint Lucia

Juju's Homecoming Sparks Mass Celebration, Fans Pour onto Streets

Wednesday, 11th Dec 2024