Famous Indian actress Tabu faces backlash over accent in 'Dune: Prophecy' role

Some Indian critics are trolling her for the Indian accent she used in her English during dialogue delivery.

Indian actress Tabu is facing immense criticism on social media for her Indian accent in her newly released Hollywood series, Dune: Prophecy.

The actress played the role of sister Francesca in the last two episodes of the series, and as she made her nation proud with her Hollywood debut, she was widely lauded by the Indian audience.

However, some Indian critics are trolling her for the Indian accent she used in her English during dialogue delivery. While a few are criticizing her, many are also supporting the famous Bollywood actor for her debut.

A social media user named Ginnie Deol supported the actress as she said, “If an actress working in Hollywood has English accent, that is criticized. If she has an Indian accent, that is criticized as well. common on people.”

Another user named Soma Guha also extended her support to the Tabu, as she said when Latin American actors have accent it is stylish, but when it is with Indian actors, it is a big deal.

“When Salma Hayke and some other Latin American actors speak English with accent then it is stylish for you all. If Indians have accent it's a big deal. Weird.”

Charlie Da’Shepherd also stood strong with the Indian actress and wrote that accent does not bother, but Indian actor does.

“Salma Hayek, Monica Belucci, any number of British actresses... Accent doesn't bother anyone. But an Indian actress does. So much for diversity and inclusion,” she wrote.

Fans of Tabu have united on social media and are supporting her, calling that the actress does not need to prove her acting skills, she is the best. Many also appreciated her for embracing her Indian ethnicity and not adopting any sort of artificial accents.

It is to be noted that, Dune: Prophecy series, which streamed online has officially concluded its season one. According to rising rumors the series will release its season two, as the ending has left the viewers with many unanswered questions.

While no official statement has yet been released by the authorities regarding this, it is expected that they will bring season two of the series soon, with an official date announcement.