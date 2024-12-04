West Indies losses second test match against Bangladesh

The toss was won by Bangladesh who decided to bowl first and made 164 runs while losing all wickets in their first inning.

West Indies lost the second match of the test series against Bangladesh and ended up with a draw status today. The former team secured the victory by 101 runs at Sabina Park, Jamaica and concluded the test series on their tour to Windies.

The toss was won by Bangladesh who decided to bowl first and made 164 runs while losing all wickets in their first inning. However, their bowlers have remained a game-changer for them as they also took all wickets of Windies at 146 runs and made them trail in the first inning of the test series.

Bangladesh again came to the field for batting on the second day and played for two days and made 268 runs while securing lead of 288 runs. After losing all wickets to West Indies, Bangladesh’s series got declared and the fourth day was started.

On the fourth day, bowlers of Bangladesh again came into form and took all wickets of West Indies at 185 runs. Due to this, the team trailed by 101 runs, leading Bangladesh towards victory in the second test match.

Notably, the first test match was won by West Indies last week, kickstarting the series on the victory note. Now, test series has been concluded on December 4, 2024, with player of the Match was awarded to Taijul Islam from Bangladesh who took six wickets against West Indies.

The player of the series was awarded to Taskin Ahmed from Bangladesh.

From West Indies, Kraigg Brathwaite made 39 runs, Keacy Carty made 40 runs, Kavem Hodge played a knock of 55 runs and again Kraigg Brathwaite made 43 runs on the third day.

Now, both teams will kickstart the series of ODI matches on Sunday, featuring the schedule of three matches. The tour will also feature the hosting of three T20 matches between West Indies and Bangladesh.