Weather threat still looming Caribbean: Flash Flood Watch in effect for Barbados

Barbados: A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Barbados due to the passing of the tropical wave, producing the chances of the excessive rainfall. With the situation, the prediction for the flooding across low-lying areas has been given for the early part of the night.

According to the Met Department, the citizens at the flood-prone areas are asked to remain cautious about the situation and rise in water levels. With the possible impacts, the water settlements on roads and fields would lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions in and out of Barbados.

In addition to that, the tropical wave will lead to the situation and again create a flood-like situation across the island. The wave is expected to generate 1 to 2 inches during the late afternoon and the chances of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall has also been predicted for Barbados.

The isolated thunderstorm is also likely to affect the island nation throughout the early part of the night with improvement thereafter. The heavy or excessive rainfall will remain for short span of time but generate the possible Floody situation around the island.

The Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect from Monday due to the possible threats to the island nation.

As the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season has started, the Caribbean region is under the threat of smaller to major hurricanes, and tropical storms. Due to this, the first hurricane of the season- Beryl have impacted the island nations such as St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Jamaica severely, putting livelihoods at jeopardy.

However, the threat has not declined yet as the season will run through November 30, 2024, as it is predicted to remain super active with the possible passing of around 20 hurricanes. The brunt of the starting of the season has been experienced by the southeast Caribbean with the loss of the lives and their livelihoods.

Due to the destruction, the authorities are even unable to assess the proper statistics of the damage created by the Beryl as 10 deaths have already been reported, and the claims outlined that there is the possibility of more fatalities.

The threat is still looming over the small island nation and the voices have also been raised for the climate action from the global worlds. The leaders of the Caribbean countries stated that they are not even 1% contributor of the climate change but facing the 100% brunt of it.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica also demanded climate financing not just for building from the devastation, but for the resilient approach in the Caribbean region.