Heavy showers occurred in Barbados, Saint Lucia ahead of Hurricane Season

Caribbean: A couple of thunderstorms with isolated heavy showers have occurred east of Barbados, over north Saint Lucia and Guadeloupe. As per the met department, things are featuring disturbances in some areas of the Eastern Caribbean due to the moisture and showers.

The tropical wave has been recorded across the Northwest of the upper trough in the tugged condition, causing weather turbulence in some parts of Montserrat and Antigua. In addition to that, water activities have also occurred north of Guianas, further accelerating the situation in Trinidad and South Windwards.

The rainy periods have also occurred in Haiti and the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico due to the upper trough on Sunday night. This has led to thunderstorms and lighting situations in several parts of the Eastern Caribbean which is showing signs of bad weather conditions in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the tropic wave moisture also gets pulled further into the Leewards, causing more light to moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms. As per the met department, the chances of heavy rainfall have also been predicted for several areas of Leewards, which could also spread to the Virgin Islands in the coming days.

The met department also outlined that slightly drier air builds into the southern islands, which could lead to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. In addition to that, the chances of light to heavy showers with thunderstorms have also been expected in several regions of the Eastern Caribbean.

The Bahamas Meteorology also outlined that there is a slight risk of waterspout activity as the residents are advised to stay hydrated and adopt a cautious approach. The mid to upper-level troughing across the Northwest Bahamas will also create the activities of showers and thunderstorms which will generate light to gentle breezes.

As per the Met Department, flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas has also been predicted and motorists are expected to remain cautious while traversing in these locations.

The Hurricane Season 2024 has been approaching the small island nations which is predicated to remain “hyperactive” as a total of 22 hurricanes and tropical storms have already been named. Out of these, a total of 6 would remain major and strong hurricanes which will be under 5 categories.

Notably, the small island states are all set to gather in Antigua and Barbuda for the much-anticipated 4th International Conference for the Sustainable Island Development States to discuss several challenges such as climate change and financing for these states.

Recently, the nine small island states have won a climate change case in the International Tribunal for the Law of the Seas which ruled that there is a need for much effort and work from the United Nations treaty on marine activities in order to protect the world’s oceans.

The victory has marked a great accomplishment as the World Oceans Court stated that the small states are fighting for their survival due to the emissions of fossil fuels.

In addition to that, the UNESCO report also stated that these countries are less than one percent contributors towards the emissions of global greenhouse gas, though suffer the impact of climate change more than that.