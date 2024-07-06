Vincymas 2024 fest all set to launch today

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The Vincymas 2024 festival is scheduled for launch today, July 6, 2024, following a postponement due to hurricane BERYL. The disastrous hurricane had already caused a lot of events and carnivals to be postponed all around the Caribbean islands.

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) announced that, following consultations with the Vincymas and Cabinet, the CDC has decided to bring the festival with a relatively shorter duration. The new schedule for the event is from Saturday, 6 July to Tuesday, 9 July.

Reportedly, the prime minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves on Thursday said that the he supported the continuance of Carnival post-Beryl, noting that while St Vincent and the Grenadines is dealing with the with this horrible post disaster situations, people need to be engaged and active in cultural events.

The CDC issued the complete schedule of the events as following;

Saturday, July 6: Ragga Soca and Soca Monarch Finals at Victoria Park, and Junior Calypso/Soca at Russell’s Auditorium from 1 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 7: Dimanche Gras (Pan-Kai-Mas), Calypso Finals, and Senior Panorama Band Sections.

Monday, July 8: J’ouvert and T-shirt Bands Street jumps up.

Tuesday, July 9: Mardi Gras Costume Display

The media release for the new dates for Vincymas stated that;

“In a year where Vincymas was earmarked to be one of the largest in years, from the number of events, expected visitors and increases in prize monies, we are cognizant of the multiplicity of factors in considering the way forward. Of significance to us are the optics of continuing with the festival, amidst the widespread devastation to the Southern Grenadines. Further, we considered the significant loss of revenue amidst the cancellation of flights and investments made by stakeholders.”

The media release also addressed their concern regarding the impact that hurricane beryl had on the country as they wrote, “The impacts of Hurricane Beryl have been significant. Many households and livelihoods have been lost and will take years to rebuild. We join with the countless Vincentians and others who have pledged their support to assist with rebuilding and providing immediate assistance to all who have been affected.”