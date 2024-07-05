Saint Lucia police departs to SVG for post BERYL Security operation

The Saint Lucia Police departed to Saint Vincent and Grenadines due to the severity of the situation after hurricane BERYL in the country. The safety personnel departed on Thursday as part of a critical Regional Security System (RSS) safety and security operation.

Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Police departed to Saint Vincent and Grenadines due to the severity of the situation after hurricane BERYL in the country. The safety personnel departed on Thursday as part of a critical Regional Security System (RSS) safety and security operation.

A team of ten members from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF)’ s Special Service Unit (SSU) left from Barbados.

The team was earlier assigned in Barbados due to the ongoing ICC T20 Men’s World Cup Final.

According to the sources, RSS Executive Director Commodore Errington Shurland stated that the organisation is consistently coordinating to assist the affected islands with security and relief aid. Sources stated that, they have taken several measures to ensure the safe, effective, and efficient deployment of resources.

“The safety and security of our people is of utmost importance, and in keeping with our mission “to ensure the stability and well-being of Member States through mutual cooperation”, our troops are positioned and ready to assist in the protection of the residents and visitors in these islands.” Shurland stated.

Reportedly, Shurland stated that RSS personnel are not only deployed, but also equipped and ready to assist in safeguarding residents and visitors to the islands.

“The RSS is working with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency CDEMA to deploy the CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU) as soon as possible.”, Shurland said.

He further added’ “We will continue to work closely with the relevant agencies to ensure that help is delivered swiftly,”

Apparently, the Category 5 Hurricane Beryl had caused substantial damage during its passage over Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada in the past days. This powerful hurricane devastated some of the outlying islands in the parts of Grenada (Carriacou and Petite Martinique) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Union Island, Palm Island, Mayreau and Canouan).

The hurricane BERYL which has caused immense damage to the Caribbean countries is now heading towards Mexico. BERYL is now being degraded to a Category 3 hurricane.