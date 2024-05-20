UWP plans to halt progress of Dominica, eyeing at construction of International Airport

The opposition of Dominica- United Workers Party has been making efforts to halt the construction of the much-anticipated new international airport.

Roseau, Dominica: The opposition of Dominica- United Workers Party has been making efforts to halt the construction of the much-anticipated new international airport. Under the guidance of Lennox Linton and Thomas Fontaine, the party has been showing disappointing behaviour toward the development and growth of the country.

Speaking at a local show, former leader of UWP Linton added that the necessary efforts will be made by the party to defame Dominica and the construction of the international airport. He also alleged that they would also take step to go to the country if needed so that the construction could be stopped.

He also put several allegations, but failed to provide any evidence against his made-up claims every time, showcasing his evil motives behind the propaganda. As per the inner sources, the United Workers Party has been making its way to stop the project with the court, aiming to defame Dominica at the globe stage.

Local citizens also criticized the United Workers Party for their efforts in trying to halt the national progress and other developmental projects. They also faced criticism for their lack of vision for Dominica’s future as people stated that they had failed to present a clear and strategic plan that could enhance the growth of Dominica.

With their negative tactics, the UWP has also been undermining several public projects, aiming to tarnish the image of the country at the global stage.

Notably, Dominica has experienced the wrath of climate change over the years with Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria, impacting lives and economic conditions. However, the country did not stand up but decided to adopt developmental measures in order to build back better. With the aim of becoming world’s first climate-resilient nation, Dominica showcased the true journey of development and growth.

Through steps such as resilient housing solutions, the health sector, and infrastructural growth, Dominica has worked to revive its economy. However, the propaganda of UWP has been working to dirupt the development and the growth of the economy, which is impacting the country negatively.

The construction of international airport is aimed at providing jobs and employment opportunities to the local citizens of Dominica and the evil practices of UWP has been trying to stop it.