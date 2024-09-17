Over $11M Hurricane Beryl Response Incentive Packages to be distributed across Grenada

The package will include one payment of up to $9,000 and material support to help affected farmers recover and rebuild.

Grenada: Over $11 million Incentive Packages will be distributed across Grenada as part of the response to Hurricane Beryl next week. The announcement was made by Grenada's Ministry of Agriculture on Friday who outlined the details of the initiative.

The package will include one of payment of up to $9,000 and material support to help affected farmers recover and rebuild. Through a package, farms smaller than 5 acres will receive 4,500, while those larger than 5 acres will be granted $9,000.

The assistance is aimed to support farmers as they work on replanting efforts following significant damage to over 80% of Grenada’s agriculture. The package also targets the fresh produce sector and seedling nurseries.

Approximately 4,000 farmers primarily from St Patric, St Andrew and St Mark are slated to benefit from this support. Acting Chief extension officer Lawrence St Louis emphasized the importance of providing accurate banking information to ensure a smooth distribution process.

She said,”We are asking that when you provide the information that you are specifically careful as to the numbers, we know that sometime with numbers, people might leave out one, they might add in something you have to be extremely careful. If your bank account number is not provided properly then your incentive will be paid to an incorrect bank account and then it is very difficult process to reverse that.”

In addition to that, livestock farmers, fishers and beekeepers will also benefit from Material support under the Hurricane Beryl Response incentive package. Next week on the 19th, Grenada is expecting a container of feed substitute for the bee farmers, including 75 bags and each bag is about 90 pounds, so they are expecting to collect that next week.

The Ministry of Agriculture has just finished procuring about 300 boxes and other farming products.

The Ministry of Agriculture highlighted the government’s responsibility to support the agriculture sector during such crises, underscoring the importance of this aid in safeguarding the nation’s food supply.

The government is also in the process of providing planted material to the people as the land has been cleared. They have also hired additional chains of gangs to be able to expedite the process.