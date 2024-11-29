Freeze Warning: Thanksgiving night predicted to be ‘Chilling’ for US states

These warnings have been issued for areas including Jackson, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and other northeastern and north central states.

The National Weather Services (NWS) has issued a Freeze Warning for Thanksgiving night across several US states, cautioning the residents of ‘Chilling’ temperatures.

While strict warnings have been issued for these states, the temperatures in Mississippi and Jackson are expected to be the coldest.

A freeze watch has been also issued by authorities for states including, Central Texas, Southern Arkansas, Central Mississippi, Northern Louisiana, North Carolina, Florida Panhandle, south and eastern Georgia and South Carolina.

The temperatures are expected to drop down by 25 degrees Celsius, while the winds of 5-10 mph will further strengthen the warnings by making the temperature colder.

The freeze watch will stay in effect the whole Friday night, however the temperatures will remain cold even on Saturday with partial cloud conditions.

The temperatures could be expected to come down on Sunday, as the sun will hit the country. The temperature will then remain normal in the coming days.

The freeze warning which is expected to even freeze humans if stayed outside for a long time, can damage anything kept outside the home.

Netizens are also requested to place their plants and trees which can be moved to warmer locations or greenhouses where they can survive until warm temperatures come.

While the Freeze warning is in effect, it has set the mood for thanksgiving creating a special yet ‘chilling’ retreat for the holiday season.

Thanksgiving weekend in the USA became even more special this year, as many states have been predicted to experience Aurora Borealis or Northern lights in many parts of the country.

The special retreat which is a delight to watch in winter is a rare event which is seen in one of the most chilled parts of the world.