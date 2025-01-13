4-month-old baby dies in crash between two vehicles, Miss Nevis Culturama Swimwear Queen injured

A 4-month-old baby who died in accident at St Kitts and Nevis was identified as Mekairi Edwards and belonged to Halfway Tree.

St Kitts and Nevis: A four-month-old baby was killed in an accident due to head-on collision between two vehicles near Ross University on Sunday. In the incident, Miss Nevis Culturama Swimwear Queen, Kededra Lewis also suffered an injury and was rushed to the Jospeh N France Hospital.

The accident occurred between 4: 00 pm and 4: 30 PM which has caused a major clash between two vehicles coming from opposite directions. One of them was travelling from an eastbound area with the driver named Glenkeet Richardson from Wingfield Road, Old Road, while the second one was travelling from a westbound area with the driver named T’An Phipps of Farms Project in Sandy Point.

A 4-month-old baby was identified as Mekairi Edwards and belonged to Halfway Tree. He had died due to the injury on his head after the collision. Nevis Culturama Swimwear Queen Lewis was the godmother child who suffered two broken legs and other minor injuries on her body, leading to the emergency surgery at the JNF General Hospital.

Both drivers in the cars sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the General Hospital. However, their injuries did not cause many complications to their bodies due to which they were discharged from the hospital. However, one of the drivers, Richardson, was arrested by the police due to the suspicion of causing the deadly accident on the road.

As per the police reports, the accident is likely to be caused by the negligence of the driver Richardson and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Kadedra Lewis was crowned Miss Nevis Culturama Swimwear in 2024 and the netizens extended wishes for her speedy recovery from across St Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew reacted to the accident situation and urged the citizens to remain cautious while driving. He added that the “Sustainable Road Safety Project” announced some traffic advisories that need to be followed to address the traffic and accident concerns.