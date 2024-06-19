Up to inch of rainfall predicted for next 12 hours in Antigua and Barbuda

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in Antigua and Barbuda is the last 12 hours and major rains are predicted for the next 12 hours

Antigua and Barbuda: Heavy rainfall has been recorded in Antigua and Barbuda is the last 12 hours and major rains are predicted for the next 12 hours. According to the Met Service, up to an inch of rainfall has been causing flood-like situation across the island nation and the threat will remain in effect for next day as well.

On top of that, the flash flood watch has also been issued for several areas of Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat and St Kitts and Nevis due to the severe thunderstorms and weather disturbance conditions. As per the watch, the island nations are likely to experience moderate to major flooding in the flood-prone and low-lying areas.

The Met Office also outlined that the passage of the tropical wave has been posing threats of severe waterspout activities, resulting in the severe rainfall. The Residents are urged to remain cautious about the weather situation as met office said that the preparedness should be implemented beforehand.

Residents in affected areas should prepare for flooding to safeguard life and property and asked them to be ready to move to higher ground if flooding rains develop. During the flash flood warnings, the citizens must prepare themselves for the wet streets and avoid coming out of their homes when water would collect outside.

As per the met department, the flood water could be dangerous for the residents as it has the ability of sweeping off the entire car. The situation has arise due to the instability and moisture from a tropical wave, resulting in the periodic heavy showers over the Leeward Islands.

An inch of rainfall has caused the flood-like situation in several parts and met department noted that the situation is likely to remain intact for the coming days.

As the Hurricane Season 2024 is ongoing in the Caribbean region, precautions should be put in place to avoid any mishappening and other possible threats.

In addition to that, the waning have also been issued for earthquakes as the island nations are under threat of Hurricanes and flash flooding.