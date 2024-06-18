Flooding situation posing threats to Antigua and Barbuda, warning in effect

The drastic flooding situation has been experiencing in Antigua and Barbuda due to the heavy rain and severe thunderstorms.

Antigua and Barbuda: The drastic flooding situation has been experiencing in Antigua and Barbuda due to the heavy rain and severe thunderstorms. The warnings have also been issued for low-lying and flood prone areas which means moderate to major flooding is occurring across the island.

As per the met department, the flash flooding situation has been posing threat to the livelihoods in the island as the excessive water in the streets has raised an alarming condition. The travellers and the citizens are asked to remain cautious and suggested to avoid coming out as the situation is not favourable for their visit.

The residents of flood-prone areas are suggested to move quickly to higher grounds and take immediate precautionary measures for the protection of the life and property. The children are also advised not to cross swiftly flowing waters or waters of unknown depth by foot or by vehicle.

The met department outlined that just one foot of flowing water could be enough to sweep a car off the road and in that case, the citizens should take smart steps and remain extremely cautious.

Weather creating problems for Caribbean

Caribbean region has been grappling with the Hurricane Season which was started on June 1, 2024 and will run through November 1, 2024. The countries are prone to these situations due to the passage of the tropical waves and hurricanes which could be severe and major.

People in these countries are asked to prepare their measures as in the situations of the disturbed weather, the residing places could no longer remain helpful. Earthquakes and heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for Antigua and Barbuda as the gusty winds, heat waves and other weather patterns have been disturbing the entire situation.

As per Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service, moderate to heavy rainfall amounts are expected during the second half of June 2024. There are chances of the wet days which will remain severe from June 18 to June 29, 2024.

In Trinidad, the 15th-day rainfall totals range between 60.00 mm and 160.00 mm across different farmlands due to the severe weather patterns. In Tobago, the rainfall will range between 60 mm and 92 mm which will create the flooding situation.

Takling about the Bahamas, the surface to low level trough extending across the island nation and is expected to generate cloudiness and showers. The waterspount activities will remain severe in the coming days which will also generate the flooding situation.

The entire region has been facing the wrath of the climate change as the floods have been causing disturnbance in different countries. Antigua, Trinidad, Bahamas, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia are under the warnings of the heavy rainfalls and other disturbing weather situations.