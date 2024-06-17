3.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude reported near Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday at around 8: 01 am local time.

Antigua and Barbuda: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude reported near Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday at around 8: 01 am local time. The University of the West Indies (UWI0 Seismic Research Centre outlined that the quake was on its “Richter Scale.”

The location of earthquake reported with the Latitude of 16.83 north and the Longitude 61.60 west, featuring the depth of 10 km. The quake was situated 41 km southeast of Antigua and Barbuda, 64 km north of Guadeloupe and the 67 km east of Montserrat.

The UWI detected and calculated the potential of the quake and said that they have presented the preliminary data as it might be needing a final revision with the detailed analysis by the seismologists. The department continues to monitor the entire situation and provide necessary updates to the people of these countries.

The residents of the affected areas are advised to adopt cautious approach and stay informed the updates regarding the weather patterns and earthquakes.

Notably, Antigua and Barbuda have also under the warning of the flash flooding due to the severe rainfall and thunderstorm activities in some areas on Saturday. Due to the isolated showers, heat wave, gusty winds and lighting, the country has been receiving warnings of the localized flooding.

In addition to that, the residents in the flood-prone and low-lying areas are also asked to remain cautious and vigilant towards the situation and ensure their preparedness. The flooding could be severe in the coming days due to the passage of the tropical wave which has been creating high-moisture type weather.

The Hurricane Season 2024 has started in the Caribbean region on June 1, 2024 which is predicted to remain super active with the expected passage of around 22 hurricanes. The disturbing weather has been recorded in several parts such as Jamaica, Miami, and other countries in Latin America.

The earthquake is also one of these situations which are become inclement due to the severe weather patterns across the small island developing states.

Earlier, Prime Minister Gaston Browne voiced against the big oil companies that are responsible for the carbon footprints and increased temperature. He added that they must pay compensations to the countries that are facing the problems due to their deeds as small island states contribute almost nothing to the carbon footprints and higher sea levels.

He added that these companies are making immense profits with the oil which is responsible for the climate change and other changing weather patterns on Earth. He also demanded proper compensation for these oil companies and stated that this is due to their greediness for the higher profits.