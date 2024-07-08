Two boys suspiciously missing after attempting to swim at Unity Beach 

Two boys suspiciously went missing in Guyana from the Unity Beach, East Coast Demerara when they were attempting to swim on Sunday

The incident happened after both young boys with their friends went to Unity Beach for a fun day. Both of them went swimming despite the conditions in which the water was inshore with heavy waves and others were looking at them.

After half an hour, the water was getting up and came to about the chest height of both the boys, which was quite scary. The third friend who went for the dressing came back to the beach and noticed that his friends were no longer visible in the water. He thought that they had come out of the water, so he started searching for them around the beach, but to no avail.

Subsequently, he returned to his village and informed their incident to their families. The families then informed the police officials about the incident due to which the search operation had started.

After the incident, the search party was immediately formed and is actively ongoing with members of the community participating in the search operation. The Guyana Police Force added that they have conducted the on-site investigation, but they are unable to locate them at the spot.

However, the Coast Guard will also be deployed at first light to assist in search efforts and to locate the boys immediately. Authorities also asked the citizens to tell the police if they receive any information about the missing youths and added that they assistance is important at this time.

Residents from the area flocked the beach in search of the men. Meanwhile, the missing youth has been identified as Navin Seenauth, age 20, and Daniel Boodram, age 17, both residents of Unity Village.

An investigation into the matter has also been launched by the authorities to find out the reason behind their suspicious missing.