Guyana: Illegal electrical connection destroys building with massive fire

Guyana: An illegal electrical connection has been developed into a massive fire that has destroyed the shack of the building in Georgetown on Saturday. The Fire Service was contacted by the nearby people after which, the first water jet was deployed to control the blaze.

According to the reports, the Fire Service was contacted concerning a blaze in the East Ruimveldt Squatting Area, Georgetown at 11: 11hrs and they arrived on the scene at 11: 13 hrs to control the blaze.

The fire engulfed a one-flat wooden building owned and occupied by Brandon Britton, 39. Due to the massive fire, the building and its contents were completely destroyed which has also led one family to be homeless.

With the calls to the fire services, the water tender Water Tender #95, Water Tender #118, and Water Carrier #18, carrying a total of 6,434 liters of water, along with thirteen firefighters have been sent by the fire service.

The purported cause of the fire was identified as a slack connection of illegal wiring, which resulted in arcing and sparking, subsequently igniting nearby combustible materials.

Additionally, the fire affected a neighbouring one-flat wooden building owned by Ruby Francis, 39, who lives there with her family of eight. Due to radiated heat, the entire western external wall of the building was destroyed.

Now, the investigation on the matter has been launched by the police officials to further assess the reason and damage caused by the fire incident.

Firefighting efforts included one jet working from WT#118’s tank supply, one jet from WC#18’s tank supply, and one jet from WT#95’s tank supply. Light Pumps A07 and A16 also contributed by utilizing an open water source to extinguish the fire.

The Guyana Fire Service continues to warn citizens to desist from using illegal connections for electricity. These connections present a serious risk to both life and property since they could cause fires or electrocutions.