Tug, barge collide with Harbour Bridge, rumours surfaces on social media

Guyana: The collision between a tug, barge and the existing Harbour Bridge has occurred at the construction site of the new Demerara River Crossing on Sunday night. The incident has caused inconvenience and havoc among the staff and workers as tug and barge have been used for the construction.

During the construction of the bridge, the tug and barge has been changed from its position and zone and then collided with four buoys and two pontoons on the southern side of the Harbour Bridge.

The situation has been assessed at the site, as stakeholders such as the Maritime Administration Department and the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard have been involved in the matter.

With the incident, the rumours of the stoppage of the work at the construction site and operation of the bridge has been surfaced across the Guyana. It has caused some irrelevant confusion among the pedestrians and ongoers who passed through the path.

However, the authorities of the construction cleared the rumours and issued the statement, citing that this is truth that there has been an incident, but the bridge is not out of service and the people are allowed to use the road.

Public Works Minister of Guyana- Juan Edghill also announced that the probe has been launched into the matter and said that people who are concerned with the matter should not worry as the brigde is not out of service and fully operational.

The crossing of the vessels will occur between 4 am and 5 am in the morning and the traffic will flow as per the schedule. The 4 AM retraction will also be part of the crossing, and other situations are now under control.

The Public Works Minister added that they have been regulating the passage for the trucks and they are avoiding to put additional weight on the floating bridge.

The investigation on the collision incident will start on Monday morning in order to prevent the future occurrences. Edghill added that there is no need for any public outcry or alarms and people must be assured.