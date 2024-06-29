Tropical Storm Beryl forms, expects to turn into category 2 Hurricane by Monday

Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the Atlantic and east of the Caribbean islands and turned out to be the second named storm of the 2024 Hurricane Season

Caribbean: Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the Atlantic and east of the Caribbean islands and turned out to be the second named storm of the 2024 Hurricane Season. The storm is expected to strengthen in the coming days as it is approaching the Windward Islands with category 2 potential.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches will likely be issued for several countries including Jamaica, Trinidad, Saint Lucia, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, and St Vincent.

The Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to strengthen and be a hurricane when it reaches the Windward Islands late Sunday or Monday. It will bring the risk of heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and a surge in dangerous storms and waves.

The progress of the system across the central and western Caribbean and the users are reminded that there will be uncertainty on days 4 and 5 of the tropical storm. However, the potential of the hurricane is expected to weaken after Wednesday due to increasing shear and some dry Saharan Dust and the long-range track is beyond trending towards Mexico and Central America.

Tropical depression two also formed on Friday afternoon and has also been strengthening into a hurricane with its movement toward the Caribbean. At this time, Beryl is no threat to the United States or the RGV but bears watching.

According to the Met Department, by the end of next week, the potential upper-level wind shear may begin to weaken Beryl once it reaches the central Caribbean. The region and the Gulf should monitor the storm over the next seven days and the chances of disturbed weather have been posing threats.

Residents and citizens are asked to adopt cautious approach, especially those who are residing at the flood-prone and low-lying areas.

Notably, the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season began on June 1, 2024, and will run through November 1, 2024, with the prediction of the “Hyper-Active”. A total of 15 to 25 storms have been named that will produce inclement weather situation across the region.