Tropical Storm Beryl expected to produce rainfall of 2 to 4 inches across Dominica

Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches across Dominica, and the chances of localized flooding, landslides, and falling rocks have increased

Roseau, Dominica: Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches across Dominica, and the chances of localized flooding, landslides, and falling rocks have increased.

The advisory has been issued for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the coming days as the tropical storm has the potential of turning into a hurricane of category 2 which will be the first hurricane of the season.

The residents are asked to remain cautious in the low-lying and flood-prone areas as the hurricane has been posing threats to Windward Island. The authorities stated that people should prepare their emergency kit which should be well-stocked with essential supplies in case of inclement weather.

The government also issued an advisory for power outages and other disruptions amid the passage of the Tropical Storm. Due to the passage of the Hurricane, the watches for Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches are likely to be issued in the coming days.

All fisherfolk are also advised to secure their boats as early as possible in light of the expected inclement weather conditions. The sea swells will start from June 29, 2024, and the government of Dominica issued the slogan “Secure Your Boat, Before the Storm.”

As per the preparedness, the government added that they should not wait for a storm warning to secure their boats. Amid the storm surge and winds, the fisherfolk can carry their boat on shore or out to sea.

The met department added that the centre of Tropical Depression Two which is Beryl was located near latitude 9.1 north, longitude 41.9 west or about 1225 miles or 1970 km east southeast of Barbados.

A relatively quick westward to west north westward motion is expected during the next few days and the centre of the system is also expected to move across the southern portion of the Windward Islands late Sunday night and Monday.

Notably, the swells up to 14ft generated by the depression are expected to reach the Windward and southern Leeward Islands by late Sunday. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions and the next advisory will be issued at 11 pm.

Hurricane Season 2024 began on June 1, 2024, which is expected to remain “Super Active” with the passage of 15 to 24 storms. Out of which, a total of six hurricanes would remain major in this year’s season.

The rainfall across Dominica is also expected to bring flood-like situation across the country which could be dangerous for the pedestrians and the residents in the low-lying areas.