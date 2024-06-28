No tropical storm or hurricane alerts, or watches in effect for Caribbean amid Tropical Cyclone

No tropical storm or hurricane alerts, watches, or warnings have been issued for the Caribbean region at this time even the chances of the formation of the Tropical Cyclone in southern areas

Caribbean: No tropical storm or hurricane alerts, watches, or warnings have been issued for the Caribbean region at this time even the chances of the formation of the Tropical Cyclone in southern areas.

The National Hurricane Centre announced that there is still a high chance of the formation of a tropical cyclone over the next seven days which is expected to bring disturbance across the region. The regions such as Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Lucia are under the radar of the disturbance in the system.

As per the met department, mostly light to near calm winds have been predicted for Trinidad and Tobago with variably cloudy skies, barring feeder band activity. The main hazards for the country will form from feeder bands from Sunday night and will run through Tuesday morning.

It will experience rough seas mainly north of Trinidad and Tobago and northward-moving thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. The weather will also produce frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall, causing a tough situation for the country.

In addition to that, Barbados Met Service also announced that the situation could be tough for the country in the prevalence of heavy rainfall and other waterspout activities. The tropical storm watch might be issued for the country by the end of Saturday with the specific advisory for the marine advisories.

The situation for Antigua and Barbuda is also similar to that of Trinidad and Tobago with a medium chance of development over the next 48 hours and a high chance of development over the next seven days.

The met department stated that the residents should adopt a cautious approach against natural calamities and prepare their measures to stand against any situation.

Notably, the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season started on June 1, 2024, and will run through November 1, 2024. It is predicted to remain hyper active this year with the 15 to 24 named hurricanes out of which 5 to 6 will remain major.

The countries have announced the hurricane shelters and said that the people at the flood-prone area and low-lying area must protect themselves with proper measures.