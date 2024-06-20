Tropical Storm Alberto forms across Gulf of Mexico, first named storm of Hurricane Season

Tropical Storm Alberto has turned out to be the first storm of the Hurricane Season 2024 and showcased its appearance on Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico

Caribbean: Tropical Storm Alberto has turned out to be the first storm of the Hurricane Season 2024 and showcased its appearance on Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

With the top sustained winds of 40 mph, the storm is likely to pose threats to the countries around Mexico and some parts of Texas.

Notably, winds of between 39 and 73 mph have been defined as a tropical storm, and above that the system became a hurricane. It is located 185 miles east of Tampico, Mexico, and 295 miles south-southeast of Brownsville, Texas.

Tropical Storm warnings have also been issued for several areas around the Texas coast at San Luis Pass southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande. For Wednesday, the weather is expected to strengthen slightly before the centre of Alberto reaches land on Thursday.

The rapid weakening is likely to occur on the centre of the island, however, Alberto will dissipate over Mexico on Thursday. The National Hurricane Centre predicted that the storm will produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches across northeast Mexico into South Texas.

Flash Flooding is expected to impact the areas of Mexico and mudslides are also possible in some areas as per the centre. The main hazard is also expected for southern coastal Texas which has been facing flood-like situation due to excessive rainfall.

Eight inches of rain or more could fall by Saturday morning as there is “a high probability” of flash flooding in southern coastal Texas. In addition to that, the chances of Tornadoes or waterspouts are also predicted to happen in several areas of the country.

Notably, Hurricane Season 2024 began on June 1, 2024 and will run through November 30, 2024. It is likely to be well above average with between 17 and 25 named storms. In addition to that, an average Atlantic Hurricane Season will produce 14 named storms, seven of them would remain normal and three of them would remain major.