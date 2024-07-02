Trinidad: Woman died while fishing in Caroni

A woman died out of drowning, while fishing at Hydraulic Road in Kelly village, Caroni on Sunday 30th June 2024.

Reportedly, the deceased is identified as Christine Beepath who went out fishing with her 6-month boyfriend, who is notably a Venezuelan man identified as Jose Romero. They both were accompanied by another man who is identified as Papi.

Sources revealed that the 55-years-old, Beepath was permanent resident of the Kelly Village, Caroni, Trinidad.

This is being believed that Beepath started Experiencing some difficulties around 6:05 pm in the evening. Subsequently she went under water and started screaming for help.

Although, Beepath was recovered out of water in no time, investigations revealed out that she remained unresponsive.

In response to Beepath’s condition the police were informed immediately about the incident. After several attempts to revive her, Beepath remained unresponsive and ultimately, she was declared dead.

According to the authorities, the family of the deceased has also been reported about the incident.

In order to gather evidence, the investigating officers took charge of the crime scene and began the inquiry. The boyfriend’s statement was recorded as a witness to the tragic event and the investigations are still going on.

Apparently, amidst the hurricane season and threats the public is requested to stay at home to avoid such causalities. It is advised to stay away from water bodies as the flow of water is at rise these days.

The hurricane BERYL which was previously reported to be a category 4 hurricane is now been intensified to a category 5 hurricane which is the highest level of hurricane recorded ever.

Until there is word of safety, netizens are asked to remain indoors safely and pay attention to the authorities. Severe dangers associated with this Category 5 hurricane include strong winds, storm surges, and heavy rain. It is urged to stock up on emergency supplies, fortify your dwellings, and, in case of need, take refuge in approved areas. By using trustworthy sources, people can stay informed and minimise dangers.