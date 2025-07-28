‘Government has acted’ Williams calls for stronger sentencing amid crime surge in Grenada

Williams’ comments on the system follow several high-profile incidents, including fatal shootings and stabbings, that have caused fear and anger in communities across the island.

Minister Andy Joseph Williams is calling out Grenada’s Judiciary to take an immediate and firm action towards tackling rising crime including sentencing offenders following a wave of serious crimes across the country. In a statement shared by him on his social media, Williams expressed deep concerns that despite the government's efforts to tighten laws or gun violence, the justice system is failing to curb the rising crime.

“The Government has acted. The necessary legislation has been passed in Parliament… yet we continue to see repeat offenders and dangerous individuals receiving light sentences,” the Minister said.

Williams comments on the system comes after high profile incidents including fatal shootings and stabbings incidents across the country that has sparked fear and anger in communities across the island. Residents are questioning the current judicial system, highlighting whether sentencing practices reflect the seriousness of the crimes.

The minister in response to that stressed that the parliament has fulfilled its legislative responsibility and the law enforcements officers continue to make arrests. However, he further stated that the courts now need to ensure that justice is not just served but seen and felt.

“People are scared, and confidence in the justice system is eroding,” he said. “Judges and Magistrates, we respect your independence, but we are also appealing to your sense of duty.”

Williams then emphasized that the government is not just calling for harsh punishments but rather for the laws passed by the parliament to be enforced with consistency.

“We are not asking for vengeance, we are demanding justice. We are demanding that the laws passed in Parliament be applied with the seriousness they were intended.”

Williams ended his message with a direct appeal: “The time for leniency is over. The time for justice is now.”

This call to action has struck the public, who highlight the rise in criminal activities across the island as a serious concern demanding accountability.

While locals supported the Minister’s views, a few opposed it stating that the approach is wrong.

Delbert Baptiste said, “There's no we have done our part". So long as the violence persists it will remain the solemn responsibility of the executive branch of government to solve it. Also publicly criticizing the judiciary is ill-advised. There are better and more effective ways to do this. I would take this post down.”

Cassius Redhead said that reforms need to be implemented to bring fruitful changes, “Majority of our laws are highly antiquated. It's time for a reform of them to be in accordance with recent times.”