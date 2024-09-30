PM Terrance Drew meets former UK PM – Tony Blair, discusses bilateral cooperation

Former UK PM Blair also presented his latest book on “Leadership: Lessons for the 21st Century” to Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew met with the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom- Tony Blair on Saturday. The meeting featured meaningful discussion on several matters of concerns including bilateral ties between two nations.

Former UK PM Blair also presented his latest book on “Leadership: Lessons for the 21st Century” to Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew. He extended congratulations to the former prime minister on this significant milestone.

PM Drew called the interaction important for the enhancement of the diplomatic ties between two countries and stated that the partnership always matters. He expressed delight in interacting with the diplomatic leader and talked about sustainability and climate change issues.

Recently, Prime Minister Drew participated in the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He highlighted the challenges faced by the small island nations and noted that they stand at a crossroads, and they can no longer afford the luxury of inaction.

At New York, he met with several diplomatic leaders and participated in a series of events including panel discussion of speakers at a high-level side event. The event was hosted by UNAIDS under the theme- “Revitalised Multilateralism: Recommitting to Ending AIDS Together.”

He also participated in a engaging dialogue with students from Columbia University and explored series of topics including health, sustainability, regional cooperation and personal leadership.

On the margins of UNGA, he also expressed pleasure in meeting with Omar Shehadeh, Special Envoy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and explored opportunities to strengthen relations. The meetings also featured discussion on potential investments, particularly in renewable energy, infrastructure development and tourism.

In a conversation with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, PM Drew shed light on deepening relations and advancing plans to enhance cooperation across different sectors such as trade, tourism and business.