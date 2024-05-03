Trinidad: German tourist robbed, assaulted during 16-day pilgrimage journey from Toco to Icacos

A German tourist has been robbed and assaulted on the third day of his 16-day pilgrimage journey from Toco to Icacos in Trinidad and Tobago.

He explained the entire incident and outlined that on the third day of his journey, he began his journey and walked towards Icacos. However, suddenly two men came out of the bushes and started threatening him.

He got scared and tried to escape the threat, however, two men began assaulting him, and took away all his possessions. The incident led him to make the video, as the incident was a shock to the tourist, who further mentioned that he was picked up by the car passers who suggested to him to report to the police station.

A tourist named Tilo Kruse stated that despite the setback, he started his journey and also lauded the kindness of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. He said that the citizens were kind to him as they offered him food, money, and a place to spend the night after the incident.

He said,”Today I got robbed and assaulted by two men who ran out of the bushes, but I still continue my journey, as I believe most people in Trinidad are good.” Tourists noted that the robbers were criminals who tried to ruin the reputation of good Trinidadians, but their humanity has also been showcased by several other locals.

Toco Police started the investigation on the matter and stated that they are providing safety measures to the tourists. He said that the regular patrolling has been started by the police across the area to ensure the safety of the people.

Notably, Geman tourist Kruse started his journey 16-day walk, spanning 250 kilometres, from Toco to Icacos to create a story about the hospitality of the people. The journey was aimed at showcasing the kindness of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

He added,” There’s a lot of news about crime and a lot of people told me about all the crime in Trinidad. And I think, although there is a lot of crime, I’m not saying there isn’t, but yeah, I think there’s a little bit of a misperception.”

Tilo Kruse comes from a small village in Alsburg, Germany, and has made this mammoth-type walk before, going from Germany to Spain. He added that Trinidad is unique and has experienced many new things which are interesting.