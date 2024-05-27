Guyana: 39 individuals win ticket to ICC T20 World Cup through “Catch the Ball” game

A total of 39 individuals secured tickets to one of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup games which is scheduled to be held in Guyana in June 2024.

Guyana: A total of 39 individuals secured tickets to one of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup games which is scheduled to be held in Guyana in June 2024. The persons have won the tickets through the “Catch the Ball” initiative of the tourism ministry, inviting people to catch the cricket ball and win a ticket to one game.

The Guyana Tourism Authority announced the results and stated that the winners will be given a chance to watch one of the matches of the T20 world cup which will be held in the country. The authority also invited the people at the Rose Hall Community Centre on Monday to get a chance to win more tickets for the matches.

The authority expressed pleasure to collaborate with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport of Guyana on this exciting activity which also promoted sports tourism across the country. In addition to that, the patrons are also asked to hit a six or catch a ball for the World Cup 2024.

The offer started on May 18 and will run through June 1, 2024, as the individuals will be invited on these days at different stadiums to participate in the Catch the Ball initiative.

As per the schedule, the citizens are invited to the National Track and Field Centre Leonora at 15: 00h on May 18, 2024. The second day of the offer was held at Lusignan Cricket Ground at 15: 00h on May 26, 2024.

The third day of the offer will invite the patrons at Rose Hall Cange Community Centre Ground at 15: 00h which will be held on May 27, 2024. The last day of the offer will be June 1, 2024, as the citizens are invited to play short cricket at Bush Lot Multi-Purpose Complex at 15: 00h.

The much-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to kickstart on June 2, 2024 as most of the games will take place at the stadiums of Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines.