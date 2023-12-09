Caribbean hotel and tourism association hosts CHIEF 2023 Awards

Caribbean hotel and tourism association hosted the CHIEF 2023 Awards. The esteemed accolade was officially revealed during the closing awards luncheon at CHIEF.

CHIEF 2023 Awards aimed at celebrating excellence of the Caribbean hospitality. The Association has congratulated the winners of the CHIEF 2023 Awards for their outstanding achievements, setting the standard for best practices in the Caribbean hospitality and tourism industry.

The recipients of the CHIEF 2023 Awards are:

Environmental Sustainability: True Blue Bay Boutique resorts

True Blue Bay Boutique Resort is a member of Green Globe Gold member and is committed to initiating eco-friendly methods for environmental sustainability. It includes using solar vehicles, solar water heaters , energy saving AC’s , low energy bulbs , recycling wastes, rainwater harvesting , no plastic products, no usage of harmful chemicals, biogas digesters, beach clean ups etc.

Innovative Sales and Marketing: Bay Gardens resort

Bay garden is committed to showcasing not just the property but also its unique charm and spirit of Saint Lucia, coupled with use of data-driven decisions, artificial intelligence, partnerships with local independent restaurants and attractions, and TikTok, they have created a strategy that has yielded incredible ROI

People Development and support: Antigua and Barbuda hotels and tourism association- ABHTA

The association has received the accolade for Unveiling Hospitality Professional Series

Social Responsibility: Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and TAMBOURINE

This award is given as a testament for the unwavering efforts to preserve cultural resources and protect environmental assets. TAMBOURINE drives awareness, traffic and direct revenue for hotel and resorts world wide using advan.

Tech Transformation: Guest Chat

Guest chat customizes chatbots for hotel websites that has various advantages like providing guests the information they need, available 24/7 , instant answers , improving guest experiences , offering personalised recommendations and freeing up staff to focus on more complex tasks and interactions .

Environmental Sustainability Hall-of-Fame: Bucuti & Tara beach Resort , Aruba

The resort is a carbon – neutral hotel and has implemented several initiatives to promote environmental sustainability. Some of its initiatives include low electricity usage, installation of solar panels, water reducers, recycling etc.

The association has appreciated the industry trailblazers and to all nominees for their dedication and contributions to advancing the industry is truly commendable.