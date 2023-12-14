Marsha Henderson named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the year

Marsha Henderson- Tourism Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, has been named Caribbean Tourism Minister of Year in 2024 Caribbean Travel Awards.

St Kitts and Nevis: Marsha Henderson- Minister of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis, has been named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year in the 2024 Caribbean Travel Awards. The recognition was given by the Caribbean Journal, which hailed St Kitts for successfully reinventing itself.

The achievement showcased the dedication and exceptional leadership of Minister Henderson in St Kitts and Nevis’ tourism industry. Caribbean Journal asserted that the country has taken remarkable strides in reshaping the brand and displaying its unique attributes under the leadership of the tourism minister.

During the 2023 tourism season, St Kitts and Nevis witnessed incredible achievements, including the increased airlift and the addition of new flights from JetBlue. The cruise port has also experienced significant growth during this period, showcasing the leadership skills of Marsha Henderson.

While expressing pleasure, Marsha Henderson said,” I am humbled, honoured and grateful to Caribbean Journal for giving me such a huge recognition.”

She said that St Kitts would keep doing good work as the tourism industry is the paramount sector for the economy. They will continue to attract more visitors to the destination and provide them with exceptional experiences that are sustainable and memorable.

The recognition has brought numerous congratulatory messages for the Tourism Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew extended greetings to Henderson on her achievement. He said, ” Well-deserved accomplishment. We are indeed proud of you and salute you.”

Deputy Prime Minister- Dr Geoffrey Hanely also hailed Minister Henderson for her exceptional work. He said that Minister Henderson has put in the hard work, which has now shown the result.

He noted,” Putting in the work, celebrating the results, Congratulation Marsha Henderson, A job well done.”

Joyelle Clarke- Minister of Sustainable Development of St Kitts and Nevis, also celebrated the achievement and said,” I know you’re just warming up, Celebrating with my Cabinet colleague, my friend Henderson.”

Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs also congratulated Marsha Henderson and said that her recongition as Caribbean Tourism Minister of the year is truly well-deserving.