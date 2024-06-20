SVG Air introduces new Wednesday flight between Grenada, Carriacou and St Vincent

A new flight has been introduced by SVG Air for Wednesday which will connect Grenada, Carriacou, and St Vincent

St Vincent and the Grenadines: A new flight has been introduced by SVG Air for Wednesday which will connect Grenada, Carriacou, and St Vincent. The service of the flight will start on July 3, 2024, providing non-stop service between three island nations.

Notably, SVG Air offers direct service between Grenada, Carriacou, and St Vicent five days a week and from July 3, 2024, the service of Wednesday will also be added to the fleet, marking six-day flights. The flights will be operate their service on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The travellers are invited to book their tickets now and experience seamless travel between these stunning destinations effortlessly. People can also book under their one day booking with Grenadine Alliance and they will fly from Friday to Tuesday between St Vincent to Carriacou and then from Carriacou to Grenada.

Earlier, SVG Air announced its service of flights between St Vincent and Grenada and then returning service to St Vincent for only EC$700.20 on the occasion of the Spice Mas- a National Carnival of Grenada.

The round trip between the two islands does not include EC$100 departure tax for St Vincent and the Grenadines, which will be payable in CASH to the AII Immigration Authorities on departure. SVG Air added that the flights will provide a chance to explore the cultural offerings of Grenada, featuring the rhythm of the music, authentic cuisine of the island, and vibrant music.

Travellers will be able to book their flights now and get ready to dance, celebrate and create unforgettable memories at Spice Mas.

SVG Air is an official airline that operates service from St Vincent and the Grenadines to several islands of the region including Grenada, Barbados, and others.

For the Barbados Crop Over Festival, the airline announced the special fare for the service between Barbados to St Vincent. The price of the service will be ECZ$1137.24 and the special fare will be available until August 31, 2024.