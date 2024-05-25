State-of-the-art 6x6 Rosenbauer Panther commissioned at RLB International Airport

The state-of-the-art 6x6 Rosenbauer Panther truck was commissioned at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Friday during the brief ceremony

St Kitts and Nevis: The state-of-the-art 6×6 Rosenbauer Panther truck was commissioned at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Friday during the brief ceremony. With the facility, the fire appliances used at the airport in St Kitts and Nevis were increased from three to four.

The government of St Kitts and Nevis has partnered with regional agent Indocom Ltd of Trinidad and Tobago and purchased the new appliances from Austria. The appliances were constructed with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICA0), aiming to enhance the capacity of the airport.

Talking about the facilities, the appliances have the capacity to carry 3,000 gallons of water, 400 gallons of foam, and 500 pounds of dry chemicals. With the new truck in the fire appliances, the rating of the RLB International Airport has been increased to Category 9.

Deputy Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Geoffrey Hanley lauded the capabilities of St Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) and said that this will further increase their productivity.

He said that the new fire truck made the airport fully equipped which could respond to aircraft emergencies as the government has been working to enhance the infrastructure. Through this, the airport will accommodate increased flights to St Kitts and Nevis and the infrastructure will enhance the firefighting capabilities.

The truck will also provide ground support for fuel spills or even at times of airport emergencies where actions could be taken with new facilities. In addition to that, the government will host strategic training for the fire officers who will operate the appliance and ensure its maintenance.

The training will feature the operation of the new truck and equipment in the event of rescuing and saving lives. Dr Hanley also lauded Panther Technician, Fire Substation Officer Julio Williams and said that their team has worked efficiently.

He also outlined plans to enhance the facilities at RLB International Airport and said that the government has also been working to construct a new headquarters for the SKNFRS.