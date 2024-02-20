Protective sealant applicant on apron at RLB International Airport officially finishes

The protective sealant application on the new apron at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport is officially finished.

St Kitts and Nevis: The protective sealant application on the new apron at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport has officially finished. The application aims to enhance the durability and longevity of the apron infrastructure in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority expressed pleasure and stated that the vital enhancement is aimed at strengthening the apron of the RLB International Airport. The new sealant application will also ensure that it withstands the rigors of daily operations. It will also provide a safer environment for aircraft and ground crews.

The port authority also extended gratitude to the hardworking team of the new apron and said that their work has made this achievement possible. The port added, ”Your safety and operational efficiency remain our utmost priority at RLB Int’l Airport.”

St Kitts and Nevis unveiled the RLB International Airport Apron and taxiway in December 2023, aiming to rectify severe cracks on the apron. The new development was also made to enhance and connect commercial taxiways Bravo and Charlie.

The newly resurfaced Apron is also aimed to enhance the operational efficiency and safety of the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport. It will also ensure a smoother experience for the airline which provides direct, indirect, non-stop service to St Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew also expressed pleasure and said that the government will ensure the diversification of the economy. The airlift sector will play an important role and the new apron is part of the upliftment of the infrastructure of the RLB International Airport.

Minister of Tourism- Dr Marsha Henderson also expressed pleasure and added that the development of the new apron is a major milestone and advancement in the country’s transportation facilities. She added that this is a significant development for the nation’s aviation infrastructure and it is the moment that marks the culmination of diligent efforts and meticulous planning.