St Kitts-Nevis Restaurant Week 2024 strives to expand business for locals, calendar unveiled

St Kitts and Nevis: The calendar of events for the 2024 edition of the St Kitts-Nevis Restaurant Week which is slated for July 11 to 21, 2024. The activities are designed to showcase the fusion of flavours and entertainment with the perfect promotion of the culinary treasures of Kittitian and Nevisian.

The restaurant week is the weekly celebration of the food which is grown in St Kitts and Nevis with unique techniques as local chefs and restaurants are given chance to participate. They display their skills in front of the tourists and other experts in the food industry who will visit the nation to judge the culinary which will be lined up on different stalls of the festival.

The themed ingredient for the restaurant week is Papaya, which will be used by the participating restaurants to prepare different dishes for events, which would be the main headiness of the week.

The St Kitts-Nevis Restaurant Week 2024 will be kickstarted with the pre-event at Park Hyatt named “Cook, Sip and Glamp”. The patrons are invited to taste the different culinarians of the Federation as the event will run from 6 to 9 pm.

Flavours by Carambola- one of the headliner events of the festival, will take place from July 11 to 18, 2024 at Carambola. Several flavours will be made with the use of Papaya and the audience and other cooking experts will be present to judge the best out of the goods. The event will start at 6 pm and end at 9 pm every day.

On Friday, July 12, 2024, the Carnival will be held at the CABANAS at different beaches of St Kitts and Nevis including Lime Beach Cabanas, and Pinneys Beach, Nevis from 6 to 9 pm. The event is aimed to showcase the authentic cuisine of the country with the cultural performance of the artists. It would be a vibrant fusion of culture and food as patrons will also enjoy scenic views of the country at their beaches.

Nevis Tasting Showcase is another headlining event of the restaurant week in which the restaurant from Nevis Island will participate and showcase their talents. It will be held on July 13, 2024 from 2 to 5 pm at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park. The Nevis local chefs will be promoted and given them a space for expanding their horizons among the international community.

St Kitts Tasting Showcase will feature the participation of the restaurants from St Kitts Island on July 14, 2024, from 2 to 6 pm at Eco Park. Food experts from across the globe will be invited to judge their cuisine and determine the winner of the competition.

Taste of Tradition and Wine Down Wednesday will take place on the same with different timings and venues. It will be held on July 17, 2024 at Rodeny’s Cuisine, Nevis at 11 pm and Corks and Screws at 6:30 pm, respectively. The aim of these event is to enhance the taste of the food lovers who will attend the event from across the globe.

Sunset Dinner will take place on July 18, 2024 at Heritage Café, Nevisian Heritage Village from 5 to 9 pm. The dinner will showcase local cuisine and entertain the audience with magnificent views of St Kitts and Nevis.

All White Monoline Promenade will be held on July 19, 2024 at Sunshine’s Pinney’s Beach, Nevis from 6 to 9 pm. Grill Fest Competition will invite the grillers from across the globe on July 20, 2024 at Frigate Bay Lawn from 1 to 7 pm.

The last event of the week will be Taste at Twilight which will take place on July 21, 2024 at Eco-Park from 5 to 9 pm. It is the closing event where the celebration, dances and music will be held with the performances of the famous artistes.

Restaurant Week is celebrated every year in St Kitts and Nevis in the month of July, aiming to promote local products in the agriculture sector. It is hosted to expand the agriculture sector while focusing on the local cuisine as the market for the local products has enhanced.

Besides this, through such events, the government also provides a perfect platform to local and small business holders to get the market with the arrival of thousands of tourists. The tourists travel to different places, booked tour guides, taxis and hotels and spend money on entry tickets which is necessary for any hotspot in St Kitts and Nevis.

Ultimately, St Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week is used to boost the tourism and agricultural economy by giving a chance to expand business for their products.