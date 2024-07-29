St Kitts and Nevis: Warner Park Stadium modifies as CPL 2024 approaches

The Warner Park Stadium is undergoing construction to provide a better facilities to the players and fans during the upcoming CPL.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Warner Park Cricket Stadium in St Kitts is undergoing major renovations in light of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The stadium is all set to incorporate a new Jumbotron and enhance the lighting system.

The minister of sports, Samal Duggins on his social media updated the progress of the ongoing project in light of the CPL 2024. The minister stated these improvements as a means to enhance the sporting experience for both the fans and the players.

According to Duggins, the project aims to substantially increase economic growth and development, providing better employment opportunities and improving sports facilities across the region. The minister in his post also expressed his gratitude towards the improvements made by the local specialists stating that;

“I’m also proud to highlight that these upgrades are being carried out by our own local experts, showcasing the exceptional talent within our community.”

Apparently, the minister also urged the locals to support the team SKN patriots throughout the CPL 2024. “Let’s come together and support our team for an unforgettable cricket season!” the minister said.

Notably, the CPL 2024 will commence from 29th August and will run till 6th October. This year six teams in the Caribbean including Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinidad Knight Riders will compete for the title.

The matches on the other hand will be played at different destinations among different stadiums including Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda, Kensington Oval in Barbados, Providence Stadium in Guyana, Warner Park Sporting Complex in St Kitts and Nevis, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia and Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

It is to be noted that the first match on 29th August will be played between Antigua and Barbuda and St Kitts and Nevis at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The match is reported to start at 7:00 in the evening.