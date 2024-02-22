Antigua and Barbuda Falcons launched as new team for CPL 2024

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons- a new team for the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been unveiled during a gala opening ceremony.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons- a new team for the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been unveiled during a gala opening ceremony. The new franchise of the tournament will participate in the CPL 2024 through the title sponsorship from the WORLDWIDE Sports Management Group.

The gala was hosted by the WORLDWIDE on Tuesday evening at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda which will serve as the home ground for the team in this year’s tournament. Besides this, the logo of the team has also been launched during the event.

The unveiling was conducted by Krishna (Kris) Persaud- Founder and President of WORLDWIDE who expressed pleasure in having the team officially on board. He said that the new franchise can attract numerous tourists and enhance sports tourism in the country.

Persaud added that the team is brand new and will participate in the tournament with full enthusiasm and energy. He expressed hopes for winning the championship and showcased his full faith in his team. He mentioned that the team has amazing fans and has a special home base at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

President extended gratitude to the government of Antigua and Barbuda for their support and asserted that the country possessed a great history and legacy in the cricket world with the Vivian Richards and Curtly Ambrose.

Further, Jeff Miller, CEO and General Manager of the team also expressed pleasure and extended a warm welcome to the team. He said that the team will entertain the fans of cricket and Antigua and it will be amazing to witness the charm of the players on the field of Sir Vivan Richards Stadium.

He added that with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, they are looking to create more great history and make the country fly high into the world of cricket.

However, the details about the overall structure, the coaching, and management staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will be unveiled later.

The 2024 Republic Bank CPL is all set to return to the Caribbean from August 28 to October 6, 2024, with the staging of the matches in Antigua for the first time in 10 years. Besides this, countries such as Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago will also host the matches of the CPL and the finals will take place in Guyana for another year.